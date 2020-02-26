|
Terrence (Terry) Joseph Mulich, Sr., 81, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, peacefully at home with family.
Terry was born December 18, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas. He and his wife Lucille were happily married for 58 years. He retired after 22 years with the U. S. Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Afterwards, he spent a number of years in the private sector working on data systems for the military. He later received a bachelor's degree from Saint Leo University.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille Mulich, his son, TJ, daughters, Michele and Monica Mulich and two grandsons, Timothy and Michael Soong. He is also survived by a sister, Macrena Sailor. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew John and Catherine Ann Mulich, and two brothers, Patrick and Michael.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry's memory to his daughter's annual fundraising effort for the Melanoma Research Foundation. For the last seven years, she has raised funds by participating in the annual Miles for Melanoma Run/Walk DC. Please visit this link to make a donation: http://join.melanoma.org/site/TR/5kRunWalk/MilesforMelanoma?px=1068403&pg=personal&fr_id=1552
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020