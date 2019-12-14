Home

Bayside Presbyterian Church
1400 Ewell Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayside Presbyterian Church
Terri F. Dannemann Obituary
Terri Faye Dannemann, 65, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on December 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Born in Norfolk, VA, Terri was the daughter of the late Waynard F. White and Mary Edith Napier White and sister to the late Carolyn Wayne White. She is survived by John Dannemann, her husband of 33 years as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews and aunts.

Terri graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in Elementary Education and received her Master's degree in Education and Human Development from George Washington University in 1991. She taught in Fairfax County Schools for 7 years followed by 25 years in Virginia Beach Public School's "Gifted and Talented Program." Terri was loved by all of her students as much as she loved them.

She was very active in her church, Bayside Presbyterian, where she served as an elder. Terri was a member of various ministries including Evangelism, director of ushers and chair of the "Living Nativity."

Terri was a very loving wife and touched everyone she met with her caring and loving spirit. She loved life with a vengeance and enriched all around her. She enjoyed "bunco" with her teaching buddies, fishing, reading, gardening and entertaining.

A memorial service will be held at Bayside Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the local chapter of the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 14, 2019
