|
|
Terri Greenberg Noel, 62, passed away on May 15, 2019. Terri is survived by her loving family including her father, Jerome Greenberg, two sons, Adam D. Greenberg, and Jerome A. Greenberg, two sisters, Tami Greenberg VanGorder, and Sandy Hanson, one brother, David L. Greenberg, two grandchildren, Landon Greenberg, and Sofia Greenberg, her best friend, Gussie Forts, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Makosky, and a brother, William Greenberg.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday May 24, 2019 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019