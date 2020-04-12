|
|
Terrill J. Wendt, age 74, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on March 31, 2020.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Charles and Helen Wendt on December 3, 1945. He is survived by his wife, Jean Wendt, two children - daughter Tina Trinidad and son Matt Wendt (Amber) - eight grandchildren - Meagan Carloss (Justin), Matthew Wendt, Jr, Sarah Newbill-Wendt, Rayna Trinidad, Ashley Wendt, Quinten Trinidad, Mykah Trinidad, and Kiersten Murphy, sister Marilyn S. Dempsey (Dennis), sister Mary Sheldon (Chris) and brother-in-law William del Valle.
He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Helen Wendt, his brother Charles Edward Wendt Jr. and his sister Jean del Valle.
Upon graduation from US Naval Academy in 1967, he was selected for the Immediate Master's program (24 graduates) to the US Naval Postgraduate School. After nine months (March 1968) he was awarded an MS in Aeronautical Engineering. He served 28 years in the US Navy as a Naval Flight Officer including four long deployments to the Mediterranean Sea and three long deployments to the Western Pacific. One deployment in 1972-1973 was to Vietnam. He was Commanding Officer of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW-121 Blue Tails) from 1983-1984. He served as the initial Program Manager of the Common Avionics Program (PMA-209). He retired from the US Navy in 1995 as an O-6 (CAPTAIN).
He was diagnosed with MS in August 1985 at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Since the conventional medical community had little to help him, he developed alternative capabilities to help in dealing with MS. He was a Reiki Master and a practicing dowser.
A memorial will be held at the US Naval Academy at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020