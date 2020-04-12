|
|
Terry Eugene Huss, 67, of Creswell, NC and formerly of Virginia Beach, VA died unexpectedly as the result of a fall February 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Muscatine, Iowa on June 15, 1952 to the late Leroy Dale Huss and Eleanor Marie Frank Huss. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, retiring as Lieutenant Commander. Upon retirement, he worked at Crest Food Service and later for Performance Bicycles.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Huss, his three daughters and one son. Jennifer Gordon(Jason) of VB, Sonya Benshoff(Gregg) of Chesapeake,Terry Huss II (Christy) of Denmark, and Megan Gabriele (Erich) of VB; 5 grandchildren Austin Proctor, Connor Gordon, Ayden Huss, Madelyn Gabriele, and Nolan Huss; his brother Gary Huss of Huntersville, NC; his sister Rita Aldridge of Forreston, IL, and his loyal service dog, Jethro.
Terry had many hobbies. He was a soccer referee and an avid fan of watching his children and grandchildren play the game. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, sailing and gardening. Terry loved cooking, tinkering with bicycles, woodcrafts and home renovation projects.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020