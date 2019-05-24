Terry Francis Nale, Illinois native, and 30-year Virginia Beach resident, passed away on Monday, May 20, after a two-year battle with cancer. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Terry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Denise Nale, cherished daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Bobby Dunn, cherished daughter-in-law, Melanie Harris and son, Michael Nale along with five siblings, James, Richard, Elaine, Peggy, Nancy and David, mother-in-law, Libby Yingst and brother-in-law Tony Yingst. Terry was called 'Pawpaw' by four grandchildren, Noah and Evelynn Dunn, Braden Lucas and Sophia Nale, who were the light of his life. A decorated war veteran and member of the U.S. Navy, Terry served his country for 30 years, with two tours in Vietnam and one in Desert Storm. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Jackie Nale, father-in-law, John Yingst, and siblings, Judy, Cele, and Julietta. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m., at Family Choice Funeral Home in Virginia Beach. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Sentara Medical Group for providing outstanding care. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 24 to May 25, 2019