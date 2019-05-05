Terry Luck Conwell,66, of Suffolk, VA passed away April 27, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA; she was the daughter of the late Dr. C. Roland Robinson. Terry was a 1970 graduate from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach. She was a loving mother and some of her favorite times were spent at the beach enjoying the day with her children. She also worked outside of the home at Nansemond Suffolk Academy and enjoyed working with SECEP for children with special needs. Terry is survived by her three children, daughter Anna Wagner of Norfolk, VA; and sons Cody Conwell and Ryder Conwell both of Norfolk. Her mother, Marilyn Tonkin of Suffolk, VA; two sisters, Lynn Cross of VA. Beach and Karen Robinson of Suffolk; two half-brothers, Roger Robinson and Clay Robinson; a step-sister, Lisa Burrus; a niece Carrie Cross and an ex-husband, Robert Conwell; as well as a host of cousins, extended family members and friends. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Terryâ€™s name to the SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019