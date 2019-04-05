Terry L. Whitehurst passed away on March 28, 2019 in Chesapeake, Va. Terry was born on November 23, 1970. His adoptive parents were Vernon Lee Whitehurst, Sr. And Catherine Cuthrell Whitehurst. He was a graduate of Old Dominion University.He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathi Whitehurst , whom he called â€œKâ€ and their two children, son Chase (18 years old) and daughter Christina â€œChrisâ€ (12 years old). He was a very dedicated father as family was most important to him. Terryâ€™s favorite team was The Carolina Panthers and he rarely missed watching a game with his son Chase. They also enjoyed vegetable gardening together and planted a garden in the back yard together. He also enjoyed cooking with his daughter Chris. One of their favorite dishes to prepare was lima bean soup and he would always call her his â€œmini-meâ€. One of Terryâ€™s favorite memories was his last family trip to Key West. This location held a special place in his heart and he spoke of it often. He has been in the automotive business his whole life but with Priority Automotive Group for the past nine years under the tutelage of Keith Dennis, his GM and mentor. Jim King was also a big part of his life, at Priority, when it was work related, he was â€œJimâ€ , when he needed advice and his friend, it was â€œDadâ€ and Jim knew which hat to wear. He is also survived by his best friend of 21 years, Peppi Bonocore. He always said â€œhis brother from another mother.â€ They definitely had that brotherly relationship, arguing one minute, buddies the next, but lifetime friends! Terry became a Master Mason in October of 1992. He belonged to Kempsville Lodge 196 and was also a Shriner member of Khedive Temple in May of 2002, an accomplishment to him! He was a Christian and member of Community United Methodist Church, Great Bridge Free Will Baptist Church, Metrolina Church in North Carolina, and Waters Edge Church (WEC) Hampton.A service will be held at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with the reception to follow at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, Va 23462.In lieu of flowers, please visit www.tmcfunding.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary