Terry Lee Miles, 73, of Coinjock, North Carolina, passed away at the Norfolk (VA) General Hospital on March 26, 2020. Terry loved the great outdoors -- the silence of the woods and hunting, trapping, and fishing. He was especially proud of teaching youngsters these outdoor sporting activities.
Prior to his retirement from the Navy in 1984, he served two tours in Vietnam as a Navy Seal. He was awarded the Bronze Star for an action in Vietnam and Presidential citations for Vietnam and the Cuban Blockade. His remaining service was spent in the Diving Navy, finishing as a Diving Top Side Supervisor.
For the last thirty years, he built, owned and operated with his wife, Sarah, the Midway Marina and Motel and Crabbie's Restaurant in Coinjock. Also as an award-winning taxidermist, he produced beautiful animal mounts in his Currituck Wildlife Studio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Lee Miles; his mother, Alice Watts; and his stepfather, Howard Watts. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Sarah Ellen Miles, his dog Henry, his daughter Cary (Ryan) English, sons Chris Miles and Jesse Miles, sisters Sharon Gertz (Donnie) and Pamela Jim, brother Ed Miles (Debbie), his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.