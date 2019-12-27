The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Terry Marsh Obituary
Delores Terry Marsh, 76, passed away suddenly on December 24, 2019. She retired from NNSY. She was the Former Tiger Team Comptroller for over 30 years.

Terry is survived by her 3 children, Tommy Marsh and wife Drema, Todd Marsh, Kristen DePue and husband Robbie; 5 grandchildren, Brent, Ame, Victoria, Matthew and Katie and a great- grandson, Baby J.

A funeral service will be held at 6pm Saturday in Loving Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019
