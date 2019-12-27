|
|
Delores Terry Marsh, 76, passed away suddenly on December 24, 2019. She retired from NNSY. She was the Former Tiger Team Comptroller for over 30 years.
Terry is survived by her 3 children, Tommy Marsh and wife Drema, Todd Marsh, Kristen DePue and husband Robbie; 5 grandchildren, Brent, Ame, Victoria, Matthew and Katie and a great- grandson, Baby J.
A funeral service will be held at 6pm Saturday in Loving Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019