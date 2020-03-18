|
Tessie Lynn Kemplin, age 75, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Mrs. Kemplin was a word processor with the U.S. Navy. She loved football, was a Falcons season ticket holder for 20 years. She was involved in several fantasy football leagues. She also loved hot air balloons and cats.
Tessie was preceded in death by her father, Henry L. Hancock and mother, Dorothy Halaschak Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Steve Kemplin, Lawrenceville, GA; sons & daughters-in-law, David & Lori Lindbergh, PA; Todd Lindbergh, Lawrenceville, GA; William & Barbara Lindbergh, TX; Eric & Amy Lindbergh, Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Kristin & Scott Tyson, NC; Kyle Lindbergh, NC; Taylor Lindbergh, VA; Alex Lindbergh, VA; Amanda & Colby Maron, TX; Phillip & Jeanette Lindbergh, TX; Ross Rogers, TX; Evan Lindbergh, VA, 4 cats.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, March 21, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020