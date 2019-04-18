Thaddeous went into eternal rest on April 15, 2019 at Maryview Hospital. Thaddeous was born in Jackson, Mississippi on April 11, 1962. He was a long distance truck driver. Thaddeous was a member of Grace Deliverance Tabernacle Church where he was a member of the Deacon Board and The Ministry of Word of God. Thaddeous was a sports referee. He received his high school diploma. Thaddeous enjoyed the wrestling team and chorus while in high school. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary F. Funches. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Emma C. Funches; son, Derrick Henderson, Jr.(Jamia); sister, Rev. Dr. Mary E. Kee; grandchildren, Ja-quan, Nasya, Misha and Jasmine; two nieces, Audrey Skipper (Julian) and Takara Purvis; one nephew, Torrey L. Sutton; two great nieces, Toyanna Sutton and Ja-Tori Sutton; two special cousins, Neefesha and Alvin Graham and a host of other family and friends. A funeral will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Rev. Dr. Mary E. Kee, Presiding. The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm on Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth. Private burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veteran Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary