Thaddeus James Collins
PHCS Thaddeus Collins,91 passed on August 19,2020. He was the son of the late Thaddeus Frederick and Daisy Belle Collins. Thaddeus was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, and a resident of Mobile, Alabama. Ted as he was known by his family and friends retired from the Navy after thirty years as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was also a retired Postal Carrier. He was a member of The Lords of Tidewater and Social Savings Club. Ted was an avid fan of the Tidewater Tides Baseball Club. Ted was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rosalyn J. Collins; son, Michael Collins; daughter, Lisa Collins Harris. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Judith Alexander (Tyrone), David Collins, Annette Sterling, Karen Harris(Gregory) and Cynthia Collins ; daughter in law, Delilah Collins 9 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and two sister in laws, Mary Conward and Evelyn Clemons and a host of nieces ,nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27,2020 at Roosevelt. Viewing Wednesday, August 26,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
Roosevelt.
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
