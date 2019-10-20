|
Thaddeus J. "Teddy" Jarnecki, 90, of Virginia Beach, passed away on October 17, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Teddy was a wedding photographer and owner of Thad's Photography in NY. He was a member of Church of the Ascension where he was a member of the Rainbows Group and a Caller for Bingo night. Millie Grace Jarnecki, his loving wife of 64 years, predeceased him.
Left to cherish his memory are 2 children, Valerie Harvey (Jim) and Stephen Jarnecki (Lynn); 4 grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Dianne, and Stephanie; and 6 great grandchildren, Owen, Cole, Joseph, Emily, Madison and Nicholas.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-6:00 PM at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel with a funeral service at 6:00 PM. A reception will follow the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Ascension . You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019