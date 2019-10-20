The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thaddeus Jarnecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thaddeus "Teddy" Jarnecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thaddeus "Teddy" Jarnecki Obituary
Thaddeus J. "Teddy" Jarnecki, 90, of Virginia Beach, passed away on October 17, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Teddy was a wedding photographer and owner of Thad's Photography in NY. He was a member of Church of the Ascension where he was a member of the Rainbows Group and a Caller for Bingo night. Millie Grace Jarnecki, his loving wife of 64 years, predeceased him.

Left to cherish his memory are 2 children, Valerie Harvey (Jim) and Stephen Jarnecki (Lynn); 4 grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Dianne, and Stephanie; and 6 great grandchildren, Owen, Cole, Joseph, Emily, Madison and Nicholas.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-6:00 PM at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel with a funeral service at 6:00 PM. A reception will follow the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Ascension . You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thaddeus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now