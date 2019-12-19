|
Thalbat Richardson "Chico," 73, of the 1400 block of Meads Rd. passed away on December 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Enfield, NC on December 9, 1946 to late Lee and Ruby Richardson. Thalbat was also predeceased by his first wife (mother of his child), Marian Richardson; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Thalbat retired in 2010 from Depaul Medical Center as a Porter. He was a member of Glory Church of Jesus, NC and United House of Prayer for All People. Thalbat is survived by his wife, Theresa Griffin Richardson; daughter, Rita Hall (Marvin, Sr.); 5 sisters, 3 brothers, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, step children and host of other family and friends. A funeral service will be held, 3:00pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505, Apostle W.R. Scott, Sr., Presiding. Interment will be held, 11am, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Glory Church of Jesus Cemetery, Enfield, NC.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019