Thalia Stephanus Beunis Waggoner, 70, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 23, 1949 in Vught, Holland as the middle child to the late, Stephanus and Sophia Beunis. She was also predeceased by her brother, Stephanus. She came to the United States at the age of 7 and lived here the rest of her life. Thalia was passionate about crafts and cleanliness, and had a huge soft spot for animals. In her last months she was fascinated by creating scenescapes and fairy gardens. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Waggoner and his wife, Genya and Frank Waggoner and his wife, Brandy; her sister, Gemma Wallace and her husband, Emitt; grandchildren, Olivia Waggoner, Nathan Waggoner, and Trevor Scarboro; and her longtime love and boyfriend of 25 years, Frank Caelen. A celebration of Thaliaâ€™s life will be held at a later date. She will be dearly missed, but remembered fondly. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019