Thelma Anderson
Thelma Whittaker Anderson, 83, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Portsmouth, VA.Â  Thelma was a native of Sumter, South Carolina and a graduate of Lincoln High School.Â  After completing high school, she attended South Carolina State College.Â  Later she transferred to (Norfolk Division of Virginia State College) Norfolk State University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She received aÂ  second degree in Special Education from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. Â  After 35 years of dedicated service in teaching, she retired from Portsmouth City Public Schools. She was active in several organizations locally and nationally.Â  These organizations include the Portsmouth Retired Teachers Organization, National Retired Teachers Association, Portsmouth Boat Club, and more than 57 years service with Mt. Herman Chapter 19 Order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliated of Virginia.Â Â Â Â Â 

Â Thelma leaves to cherish her memory and legacy of faith and love, her husband of 62 years, Milford Larry "Andy"Â  Anderson; a devoted daughter and son, Renee Anderson, Portsmouth, VA; Anthony (Tony) Anderson (Gwen), Chester, VA; sister, Frances Jones, Sumter, SC; sister-in-law, Leola Whittaker, Sumter, SC and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a special friend, Florence "Flo" Culbreath, Sumter, SC. Â 

Â A homegoing service will be held at Corprew Funeral Home, Portsmouth VA, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation and viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Corprew Funeral Home. Entombment will be at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum in Chesapeake, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Corprew Funeral Home 
