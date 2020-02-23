The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map

Thelma Lambert Adams


1934 - 2020
Thelma Lambert Adams Obituary
Thelma Lambert Adams (85) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Thelma was born in Hoke County, NC on May 10, 1934 to Bertha and Richmond Lambert; the third of seven children. She met her husband, William K. Adams, in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where he served in the US ARMY as a paratrooper, and were married on August 19, 1958. Shortly after, they moved to Norfolk, VA. In January 1981 Thelma opened the doors to her business, Thelma's Interiors, where she designed and created custom window treatments. It remained open until her retirement in May 2018. She built her dream home in 1983, where family would gather to celebrate every holiday and she would spend the rest of her life. She was a longtime member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Carolyn Brehm (George) and Beth Adams; her six grandchildren, Kim Montgomery (Larry), Shelly Burrus (Brad), Tina Fulton, Carrie Hadden (Jeff), Matthew Brehm (Nicole), and G.W. Brehm; her nine great grandchildren, John Tharp, Tyler Tharp (Susana), Cameron Fulton, Braden Burrus, Cooper Hadden, Lacie Fulton, Landen Burrus, Brody Hadden, and Chloe Hadden; her great great grandchild, Bryan Tharp; her three brothers, Jack, Richmond, and James Lambert; and her dearest lifelong friend, Irene Springer.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William K. Adams; her sons, Eugene Adams and Danny Adams; her mother, Bertha Jackson; her father, Richmond Lambert; her brother, Guy Lambert; and her two sisters, Mildred Lee and Celia Phillips.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. A funeral service will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12pm, with burial to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. To share a memory or a message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020
