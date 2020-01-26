|
|
Thelma Lee Harrison Byrd, 98, of Virginia Beach, Va. passed peacefully from this life into eternal life with Jesus on January 23, 2020. Mom is the daughter of Lillian Lee Hogge and William Wilton Harrison of Norfolk, Va. and is one of 9 children (all predeceased her) including 7 brothers and 1 sister. She had a very special bond as a little girl with her Grandmother, Mary Caroline Dunford King and spoke of her often.
Her faith that Christ is who He says He is, that He died for our sins and rose from the dead, gave Mom assurance that when her body failed she would rest secure in God's presence.
Mom and Dad, Edward L. Byrd, were married for 64 years. Mom is our gift from God and true blessing to each of us. She always put us first, and loved us unconditionally (a miraculous accomplishment on her part). She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bobby & Shirley Byrd, Dana Pugh (her daughter and care giver) Katherine Byrd & Lou Arnold, and Mark & Rhonda Byrd, and her Grandchildren, Michael & Lori Byrd, Shelly & Jeff White, Ross & Hannah Byrd, and Caroline & Blake Dozier. She loved and is deeply loved by us all including her 13 Great Grandchildren Mary Parker, Maggie, Meredith, Ila Grace, Susannah, Virginia, Annabelle, Taylor, Jackson, Luke, Samuel, Isaiah, and David. Mom is also survived by her nieces Barbara Wilke and Juanita Winston and her nephews Roland Benton Jr., Michael Harrison and several more relatives.
Mom was educated in Norfolk Public Schools; and, as a child, attended Christ and St. Luke's Church in Norfolk. She was an award-winning Avon Sales Leader in her community; and worked hard to bring in money she immediately spent on her children. She learned to drive at age 48 in order to drive her children to sports, drama and other after school activities. She loved The Outer Banks of North Carolina; and spent many relaxing summers at her cottage in Kill Devil Hills with her family (It was her Heaven on Earth retreat). She was a gifted flower arranger and won Blue Ribbons in her Garden Club; and used her special gifts to decorate the altar at her Church (First Church of God Anderson) for all important Church seasons including Christmas and Easter over many years. Mom's only request of us (her children) the day before she left was for us to "love one another"; and we all intend to obey her.
A Celebration Service of Mom's life will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Chapel, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11am. Her Grandson, Ross E. Byrd, and Navy Chaplain Diego Londono will preside. The family will receive friends at The Princess Anne Country Club, 3800 Pacific Ave. Va. Beach, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad and Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020