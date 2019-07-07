Thelma Leigh Lester Cisco, 88, passed away on July 6, 2019. She was born on February 11, 1931 in Mingo County, WV. She was the daughter of the late Mack and Gladys Dotson Lester. She was predeceased by sisters: Lillian, Betty, and Elizabeth; brothers: Arnold, Jennings, James, Okey, Charlie, Tommy, and Bobby; daughter; Joyce Darlene Cisco and grandson Jamie Scott. Thelma retired from Obici Hospital Dietary Dept. She was of Pentecostal faith and her favorite time was cooking Monday night dinners for family and friends and sharing memories in the Sugar Shack while dining. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Harley Cisco. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Rita Cisco Allen (Harry) and Lisa Cisco Scott (Phillip); grandchildren, Tracy Allen Carter (Brandon) and Karen Gaskins (Jeff), Phillip Scott (Jenny) and Jason Scott (Kristy); great grandchildren: Nathan, Seth, Angel, Harley, Leona, Lindsy, Aaron, Austin, Jamie, Justin and Andrew; brother and sister-in-law, Ieager Lester (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks to sister-in-law, Nancy Warren and Compassion Home Health Hospice Service for their excellent care of Thelma. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery, with Pastor Win Anderson officiating. Friends may join the family at the residence. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019