Thelma M. Kubacki, "Noonie", got her wings on October 21, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. She was born on January 7, 1931 in Waldorf, MD to Walter M. and Thelma T. Johnson. Thelma was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, and loved unconditionally. She was employed by the F.B.I., V.E.C., Star of the Sea Catholic School, and Lake Taylor Hospital as a secretary.
Thelma was predeceased by her parents; brothers, W.M. "Johnny" Johnson, and Phillip O'Donald Johnson; infant daughter, Kathryn R. Kubacki; and former spouse, John J. Kubacki.
She is survived by daughters, Victoria K. Criswell (Howard) and Kathleen R. Kubacki (John); granddaughters, Kathryn C. Kubacki and Kara D. Kubacki; and great-granddaughters, Rachelle C. Kubacki and Emily L. Lagana (David). She is also survived by her sister, Mary Rose Clifton and brother Horace L. Johnson (Susie), along with many other beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends Barbara Woodby and Roy.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4th from 7-9 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel in Virginia Beach. St. Gregory the Great will hold a memorial mass the following day, November 5th, at 10 AM. In honor of Thelma, please wear blue as "God Made Blue". Special thanks to the caregivers at LTTCH for compassion, kindness, and love.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019