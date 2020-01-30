The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Thelma Martin Vaughan

Thelma Martin Vaughan Obituary
Thelma Martin Vaughan peacefully passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Thelma was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her sons, George Vaughan (Debbie) and Daryl Vaughan (Chris); grandchildren; Kristin Griggs (Douglas), Ashley Davis (Sean), Wesley Vaughan (Kelly), and James Vaughan. Thelma is also survived by two great grandchildren, Levi and Lucy. She was predeceased by her husband, Needham Vaughan and her daughter, Jewell Langston.

Thelma's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020
