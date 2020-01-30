|
Thelma Martin Vaughan peacefully passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
Thelma was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her sons, George Vaughan (Debbie) and Daryl Vaughan (Chris); grandchildren; Kristin Griggs (Douglas), Ashley Davis (Sean), Wesley Vaughan (Kelly), and James Vaughan. Thelma is also survived by two great grandchildren, Levi and Lucy. She was predeceased by her husband, Needham Vaughan and her daughter, Jewell Langston.
Thelma's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020