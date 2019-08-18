|
Thelma Savage, age 96, November 22, 1922 - August 15, 2019 passed away peacefully in the presence of family. In her final days, her care was entrusted to her earthly angel, Mika, at Von Sola Private assisted living. Predeceased by her high school sweetheart Walter B Savage, Thelma is survived by her loving family, daughter Brenda Hellyar and husband Richard Hellyar, son Anthony Savage and wife Cheryl Savage and daughter Karen Savage and partner Rose Geroca. She is a cherished grandma to 5 beautiful grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
A 1940 graduate of the original Kempsville High School, Thelma was always active and independent. Thelma enjoyed line dancing, traveling and especially spending time with her family. Grandma was always present for holidays, graduations, family celebrations and loved to have a good time at a party. Her greatest joy was molding and watching her children grow into thoughtful, caring and independent people. She believed that through hard work anything was possible. As a woman of faith she believed that God gives you only what you can handle. Her sage but respectful advice was a compass to friends and family. We will actively feel her absence in our daily lives and miss her dearly.
Visitation is from 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, August 21st at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. 4889 Princess Anne Rd, VA Beach.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019