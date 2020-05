Or Copy this URL to Share

Theodore Alexander Butler was called home to be with the Lord May 13, 2020. He is survived by four sisters Louise Carrington (Herbert), Mildred Brown, Sandra Woodard, and Velma Lowery, one brother Lesile Butler, and a host of relatives and friends. Services are private. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



