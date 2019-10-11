The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Theodore "Ted" Davis

Theodore "Ted" Davis Obituary
79, Departed this life on Tues, Oct 8 2019.

A resident of Chesapeake VA, he retired from Tidewater Construction, after 36 years. Theodore is survived by his wife, Julia Davis; daughter, Trenia Caldwell; sons, Clifford Davis (Doreen) and Andrew Davis; five grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held today from 4-7pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12th at Mount Calvary Baptist, 901 Thomas Circle, Portsmouth. Dr. William S. Hampton, Pastor.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 11, 2019
