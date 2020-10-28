1/
Theodore I. Landy
1961 - 2020
Theodore was born in Portsmouth, Virginia July 4, 1961 to the late Elton and Florence Landy. On October 22, 2020 Theodore fell asleep in the arms of Jesus and entered into eternality. Theodore resided in Washington, D.C. and attended Greater Mt. Calvary Holy Church. He was a hard-working member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (Carpenters' Local 197). His son Theodore Collins (Jonte') and granddaughters TeMiyah and Emani Collins will carry on his legacy. A host of family and friends are left to cherish his memory. A private family celebration of life will be held in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Pooch Luv from the heavens above (his self proclaimed nickname) I love and will always miss you.
You little sister Kim
Family
