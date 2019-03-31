Theodore Lang, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 18, 2019. He was a beloved husband of Doris for over 50 years, a loving father of Thad (Margaret), Eric, Katharina (Charles), Karl (Alyson), Konrad (Katherine), Kristine (Jeffrey), and a cherished grandpa of Briana, Gabrielle, Kathleen, Katharina, Langley, Lillian, Sophia, Davis, Luke, Travis and Max. He was the son of Theodore and Josephine and was predeceased by his sister Doris. Ted was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, where upon graduation he served in the US Navy aboard a minehunter and participated in the Korean War. Tedâ€™s life-long passion for the water led to a long and accomplished career as a naval architect and professional boat builder. He was an early pioneer of fiberglass boat construction, designing and building hundreds of commercial and recreational sport fishing boats. He enjoyed every opportunity to be with his family and relished sharing the many stories of his adventurous past. He lived a full and meaningful life and will be fondly remembered by his loving family. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00am with fellowship and reception to follow at Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Azalea Baptist Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary