Theodore Nash Miller
CHESAPEAKE- Theodore Miller, 88, died October 18, 2020. Born in Portsmouth to the late Theodore and Minnie Nash Miller, he was a 1951 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Ted was a retired U.S. Coast Guard civil servant and an Army veteran.

Ted is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn B. Miller; son, Michael S. Miller and wife Sue-Ellen; and granddaughter, Hailey E. Miller.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 AM in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth, is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Thank You.
