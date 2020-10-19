CHESAPEAKE- Theodore Miller, 88, died October 18, 2020. Born in Portsmouth to the late Theodore and Minnie Nash Miller, he was a 1951 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. Ted was a retired U.S. Coast Guard civil servant and an Army veteran.
Ted is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn B. Miller; son, Michael S. Miller and wife Sue-Ellen; and granddaughter, Hailey E. Miller.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 AM in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth, is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com