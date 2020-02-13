The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Theodore Roosevelt Ruffin


1920 - 2020
Theodore Roosevelt Ruffin Obituary
Theodore Roosevelt Ruffin, 100 years old a World War II Veteran, passed away suddenly on February 7, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1920 in Lewiston, N.C. to the Late Ed Ruffin and Daisy Smallwood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ruffin. He leaves to cherish his memory; six children, thirty-three grandchildren, sixty-nine great- grandchildren, thirteen great- great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. from 6pm - 8pm. A funeral service will be held 11am, February 15, 2020 at Zion Light Church of Christ, 1035 Ave G. Norfolk, with viewing 10am - 11am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020
