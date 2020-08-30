It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore Rosser Williams, III, of Virginia Beach, VA, known as Teddy Williams, announces his passing on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 48.
Born in Norfolk, VA he was the son of Theodore R. "Ted" Williams, Jr. and the late Ina Sue Williams. He attended Avalon Church of Christ. Teddy was a certified master auto body technician and experienced at sheet metal fabrication.
Teddy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Dana Williams. He will also be forever remembered by his sister, Jennifer Apostolakis and his aunt, Lou Cannon, who he always referred to as his second mom; as well as all of his aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and extended family and dear friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. Arrangements are held by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A celebration of Teddy's life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Teddy will be dearly missed by all and always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his caring heart for others, animals and his beautiful smile.