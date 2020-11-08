Theodore Stephen "Steve" Sakis, Sr. passed into eternal life on November 1, 2020 while in his beloved home.
Steve was husband and best friend to Debbie; big brother to Chris and Debbie; father to Kellie and Steve, Jr.; grandfather to Josh, Mason and Blake; uncle to Kara Leigh, Amber, Joshua and Christopher; great-uncle to Theodore Krew.
Steve grew up in Ocean View, surrounded by the bay, fishing, snakes, turtles and Aces. He graduated from Princess Anne High School where he excelled in wrestling and football. Steve was recruited by Bear Bryant at Alabama to coach Charlie Simmons at Kilgore in Texas. During his sophomore year, Steve was voted "Lineman of the Year", "Defensive Player of the Year" and "College All American" two years in a row. Steve was inducted into the Kilgore Hall of Fame in 2014.
After college in 1974, Steve opened the 4400 Campus Club in Norfolk, across the street from Old Dominion University. In two years, it was the number one Busch Beer account in USA. Disco and 4400 pizza were hot. Steve was cool in his big yellow Jeep while the outlaws kept everything running smoothly.
After many successful years, Steve then opened Colley Bay CafÃ© and two athletic clubs: Ghent Athletic Center and Greenbrier Athletic Club. He was partners with the Great Grappler, Lou Thesz in the Virginia Professional Wrestling Club, Inc. in Norfolk.
Later in life Steve became an awarded "Salesman of the Year" at Hall Honda. He also spent many successful years at Charles Barker Automotive. Steve also coached for many years for the wrestling team at Great Bridge High School, where they produced, 18 high school Championship Wrestling Teams and 3 National High School Championship Teams. Steve, Jr. was a prep National Wrestling Champion at Blair Academy.
Steve was larger than life who touched so many other lives. He always saw the best in everyone. I know what it is to love and be loved because of Steve. You could always count on Steve to shoot you straight and tell it like it was. He was my rock. His quick wit and great sense of humor made me laugh every day. Steve could also laugh at himself. I can see Steve now smiling and happy, telling a funny story to God while he walks with HIM in heaven. Steve loved to tell a story, and there are plenty of stories to tell about his adventures.
We love you Steve, you are in our hearts forever.
Your loving wife and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 14, 2021. Details will be forthcoming. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
for updates or to leave a note to the family.