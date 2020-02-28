Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:30 PM
Light of Hope United Methodist Church
208 S. Plaza Trail
Virginia Beach, VA
Theresa A. Wolff

Theresa A. Wolff Obituary
Theresa A. Wolff, 80, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Virginia to the late Augusta and Pauline Adamson. She is also predeceased by her husband, Roy Wolff.

Theresa was a member of Light of hope UMC. She bred dogs and was an obedience trainer for over 50 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelly Fairhurst (Charlie), Tena Barton (Tom), and Paul Wolff (Cathy); 6 grandchildren, Gregg, Nick, Crystal, Morgan, Ethan, and Mason; 15 great-grandchildren; her beloved Yaya's; and her 2 beloved dogs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Light of Hope United Methodist Church at 208 S. Plaza Trail in Virginia Beach on Thursday, March 19th, at 6:30 p.m. Following the service a gathering will be held at the church if you would like to attend, please feel free to bring a dish to share. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020
