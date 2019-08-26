The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Theresa Ann Brown Obituary
Theresa Ann Brown, 73, of the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by family.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Ruth Bodnar. Theresa was a long-time member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She retired from SunTrust Bank after 26 years. She loved NASCAR, and enjoyed going to Langley Speedway with her husband, Mitchel.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Mitchel Brown, Jr.; children, Charlotte Daniels, Angie Ewton (Don, Jr.), Cindy Gilbert; grandchildren, Josh, Bobby, Shelly, Dylan, Nicole, Austin and Ashlynn; great-grandchildren, Kalina, Athena and Lincoln; siblings, Steve Bodnar, Jr., Debbie Smith, Sandra Cahoon and Mary Perry, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 26, 2019
