Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Hanlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa J. Hanlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa J. Hanlin Obituary
Theresa J. Hanlin (Smith), 68, passed away on October 5, 2019, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. She was the fourth of nine children of Edward and Mary Smith (Elder) of Oil City, Pa. A Venango Christian High School grad, Theresa earned an RN license, a BS, and a BSN. Over 30 years at Sentara VBGH, she became oncology certified and progressed from bedside nurse to nurse manager.Â Her devotion to her friends, family, colleagues, and patients was unmatched. Theresa is sorely missed by her daughters, Jenny (Ryan), Katie (Alex); beloved grandchildren, Lucy, Niko, and Nina; siblings Joseph (Linda), Mary Kay (Dale), Kevin, Madeline (Ed), Michele (Kirk), Celeste (Gary), and Monique (Dave); 19 nieces and nephews; and the most amazing friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Lawrence (Patti), and two nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Virginia Beach on December 14th, with interment in Oil City, Pa. in June 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan House.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.