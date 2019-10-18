|
Theresa J. Hanlin (Smith), 68, passed away on October 5, 2019, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. She was the fourth of nine children of Edward and Mary Smith (Elder) of Oil City, Pa. A Venango Christian High School grad, Theresa earned an RN license, a BS, and a BSN. Over 30 years at Sentara VBGH, she became oncology certified and progressed from bedside nurse to nurse manager.Â Her devotion to her friends, family, colleagues, and patients was unmatched. Theresa is sorely missed by her daughters, Jenny (Ryan), Katie (Alex); beloved grandchildren, Lucy, Niko, and Nina; siblings Joseph (Linda), Mary Kay (Dale), Kevin, Madeline (Ed), Michele (Kirk), Celeste (Gary), and Monique (Dave); 19 nieces and nephews; and the most amazing friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Lawrence (Patti), and two nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Virginia Beach on December 14th, with interment in Oil City, Pa. in June 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan House.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019