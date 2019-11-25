The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa L. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa L. Harris Obituary
Theresa Lillian Conway Harris, 78, went to be with her heavenly father on November 23, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ to the late Dennis M. and Anna White Conway. She was a longtime member of Gateway Community Church. Theresa was a loving woman who enjoyed entertaining family and friends around the dining room table.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 41 years, Charles Woodrow Harris; daughter, Donna Zimmerman; son, Harvey Smith (Debra); grandchildren, Christopher McConnell (Sandra), Michelle Smith and Patrick Smith (Casey); great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Christopher McConnell; sister, Deloris Todd and numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to services. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -