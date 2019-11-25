|
|
Theresa Lillian Conway Harris, 78, went to be with her heavenly father on November 23, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ to the late Dennis M. and Anna White Conway. She was a longtime member of Gateway Community Church. Theresa was a loving woman who enjoyed entertaining family and friends around the dining room table.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 41 years, Charles Woodrow Harris; daughter, Donna Zimmerman; son, Harvey Smith (Debra); grandchildren, Christopher McConnell (Sandra), Michelle Smith and Patrick Smith (Casey); great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Christopher McConnell; sister, Deloris Todd and numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to services. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019