Theresa M. Peed Obituary
Theresa M. Peed, 87, of Norfolk, VA passed on April 19th, 2019 (Good Friday).Theresa was the fourth child born to the late Willie and Gertrude McGlone. She loved her family and friends dearly.Theresa is survived by her son Linwood McGlone; sister-in-law, Lois McGlone; goddaughter, Donna Washington (Chris); grandchildren, Johnathan McGlone and Stephanie Jones (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Mia Jones, Joshua Jones, Nicholas McGlone, Faith Jones, and Donovan McGlone and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.The celebration of life service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2pm at First United Presbyterian Church, 745 E. 29th stree, Norfolk, VA. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the First United Presbyterian Church building fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 27 to Apr. 26, 2019
