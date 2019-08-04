|
Theresa Margiotta Bradshaw went to be with her Lord and Savior July 27th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the daughter of Teresa Picone Margiotta and Donato Margiotta. Born In Norfolk Virginia, â€œTessâ€ was one of five children, raised in Ghent, went to Blair, Maury, and graduated from Granby High School.
Proceeded in death by her loving sisters Phil Bryant, Rose Carper, Francis Hughes, and brother Danny Margiotta.
Married to Elijah â€œBoots â€œ Bradshaw for 78 years, Tess enjoyed traveling, a good game of Bridge, sewing, the beach, old movies, â€œSwingâ€ music from the 40â€™s, gardening, all things Italian, was past President of the Little Creek Womanâ€™s Club, and a 60 year member of Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Surviving family members are her husband Boots, son Wayne W. Bradshaw and wife Kelly D. Bradshaw, and their children Katherine, Hunter, and Danny.
Nephews Julian Bryant & Steve Bryant, Ralph Carper & John Carper, Kelly Hughes, and Robert Solomon. Nieces Sandra Buchanan, Marlene Smith, and Christine Hughes, and cousins Lucille G. Hartz and Anthony Guierrie.
Funeral services will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, at 11 am. on Saturday August 17th, and will be open to all who knew Tess. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall, and a â€œCelebration of LIfeâ€ for family and friends will follow at the family home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019