Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvin Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Margiotta Bradshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Margiotta Bradshaw Obituary
Theresa Margiotta Bradshaw went to be with her Lord and Savior July 27th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the daughter of Teresa Picone Margiotta and Donato Margiotta. Born In Norfolk Virginia, â€œTessâ€ was one of five children, raised in Ghent, went to Blair, Maury, and graduated from Granby High School.

Proceeded in death by her loving sisters Phil Bryant, Rose Carper, Francis Hughes, and brother Danny Margiotta.

Married to Elijah â€œBoots â€œ Bradshaw for 78 years, Tess enjoyed traveling, a good game of Bridge, sewing, the beach, old movies, â€œSwingâ€ music from the 40â€™s, gardening, all things Italian, was past President of the Little Creek Womanâ€™s Club, and a 60 year member of Calvin Presbyterian Church.

Surviving family members are her husband Boots, son Wayne W. Bradshaw and wife Kelly D. Bradshaw, and their children Katherine, Hunter, and Danny.

Nephews Julian Bryant & Steve Bryant, Ralph Carper & John Carper, Kelly Hughes, and Robert Solomon. Nieces Sandra Buchanan, Marlene Smith, and Christine Hughes, and cousins Lucille G. Hartz and Anthony Guierrie.

Funeral services will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, at 11 am. on Saturday August 17th, and will be open to all who knew Tess. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall, and a â€œCelebration of LIfeâ€ for family and friends will follow at the family home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.