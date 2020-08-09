Theresa Marie Vesseliza, 84, passed away on May 6, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Shamokin, PA and was the daughter of the late Leo and Genevieve Janeshefskie.
Theresa was a member of the JEBLC Chapel and St. Gregory's Catholic Church. She was devoted to her family and friends and treated everyone as though they were the most important person in her life. Tess, Mom, Nana, Grandma Tess, Nana Tess, Aunt Tessie will be remembered as the one who was always there to listen, console, play with, and mentor.
Theresa was preceded in death by Robert Sr, her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her sons Robert Vesseliza Jr, his wife Velma, their children Lauren and Emily, and Emily's son Malcolm Jr. of Garden Ridge, TX; and Ronald Vesseliza and his wife Annette and their children Aaron and Julianne of Pawling, NY. She is also survived by sister Patricia Barber (Richard) of Matthews, NC; brothers Leo Janas (Betty) of Ormond Beach, FL; Jim Janeshefskie (Joyce) of Everett, WA; sisters-in-law Audrey Vitacco of Wrightsville, PA and Arlene Padelsky of Minersville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 19, at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.