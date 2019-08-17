|
|
Theresa Mary Blaylock, 74, passed away in Norfolk on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Theresa was born in Newark, NJ to the late John and Helen Heuneman. Theresa was also predeceased by her husband, Cody Blaylock and two brothers, John and James Heuneman. Theresa was a very selfless woman, she always put others first by lending a helping hand. She was always at the beck and call of her friends and family if needed. She retired from the Virginia Beach public school system. A devout Christian, she took pride in her faith with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved growing flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Lisa Schaub (Mark), Christa Blaylock-Harrell (Gregory) and John R. Blaylock (Sharon); siblings, Robert, Richard, Joseph and Mary; six grandchildren, Christopher, Branden, Sarah, Emily, Micah and Leah; two great grandchildren, Mason and Alice as well as her dog, Murphy.
A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Sunday, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, Monday at the funeral home with burial to immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Christ Fellowship Chesapeake, 225 W. McGinnis Circle, Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019