Theresa Victoria Brian, 51, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away May 6, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones after bravely battling breast cancer since 2007. She was born in Staten Island, NY July 9, 1968 to Margaret Dillingham and Carlos Dillingham, and was a lifelong Virginia Beach local since 1969. She is survived by her three children, Simon Dillingham (Nicole), Lorraine Beall (Michael), and son Daniel Brian; granddaughters, Lydia Dillingham and Margot Beall; sisters, Eileen McCrickard (Bernard), Laura Rubin (Brian), Debbie Dawson (Jeff); nieces, Lily and Taylor; nephews, Ryan, Benjamin, Devin; and partner, Charles Miller. Theresa was a loving partner, mother, and sister and cared deeply for her community, especially at Church of the Ascension. She loved teaching catechism classes and substitute teaching in the area. She loved calculus and received an Associates Degree in Environmental Science from Tidewater Community College. Theresa was fearless, fun, loved music and playing the guitar, enjoyed skiing, rollerblading, camping, spending time with friends and family, walking her dog, Holly, at First Landing Park, cooking food from scratch, and watching movies like Jesus of Nazareth. Theresa was full of love and light and brought so much joy to the world.A Mass of the Resurrection will be offered Thursday July 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food bank in honor of Theresa.