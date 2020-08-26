1/1
Therese (Demma) Tieso
{ "" }
Therese Demma Tieso, 70, passed away on August 13, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Therese was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Ida Blanche Demma and Joseph Aloysius Demma, Sr. Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 38 years John Vincent Tieso, son John Joseph Tieso, brother/sister-in-law Joseph A. and Carolyn Demma, Jr, sister Rose Demma, and a host of many more family and friends.

The family will hold a Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Arlington, Va on August 27, 2020 at 10 am. Due to COVID restrictions the Mass will also be carried through an online option (Zoom, if interested please send an email to cdelong828@aol.com and provide your email contact). Therese will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Aurora Hills Women's Club (www.ahwc1958.org for Arlington Hume School and/or Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
