Thomas Alfred Kelsay passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born on Nov. 18, 1943 in Enterprise, Oregon and raised in Parnell, Missouri. He was the son of the late Dorothy Cox and John Joseph Kelsay. He was also predeceased by his wife Vada Gloria Burns Kelsay, a grandson, and a great granddaughter. He was a retired Senior Chief Petty Officer for the United States Navy and was an ICman in E Division from '68 - â€˜69 on the USS New Jersey.
He is survived by daughters, Brenda Kelsay Leaphart (Preston), Sharon Kelsay Ames, Donna Kelsay, Pansy Charlene Kelsay, Terri Guynn (Randy); sons, John Charles Welch Jr, Joseph Craig Owens (Susan); 21 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm, September 21, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, from 4 to 6 pm, September 20, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel.