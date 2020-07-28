Thomas Alexander Sheets, 83, passed away peacefully after a long courageous struggle with cancer on July 27, 2020 to be with God and reunited with friends and family that preceded him. Born in Norfolk, on May 6, 1937, Tommy was one of 9 children and preceded in death by brothers Sonny, Kenny, Robert, Jimmy, Phillip and sisters Alease, Norma and Evelyn. His son, Mark Thomas Sheets and his daughter-in-law, Mary Sheets also preceded him in death. While still attending high school, where he graduated from Norview High in 1956, Tommy was already a hard worker and go getter. He delivered groceries on his bike for Whitehurst Grocery store, worked for C&P Telephone Company after graduation, briefly sold vacuum cleaners door to door part time and then began working as a plumber for R.L. Harris and from there progressed to his own company with Bill Wilkinson, Progressive Plumbing. In 1971, he opened T.A. Sheets and TCS Leasing. Tommy was a successful businessman and these businesses led to many other business ventures. Despite his busy schedule Tommy was an avid sportsman and enjoyed bowling, racquetball and was an excellent pool player. He loved to travel, he especially enjoyed Vegas and Atlantic City and often participated in Poker Tournaments in both cities. He will be missed by so many people. In the past several years, he hosted a Thanksgiving Dinner at a local restaurant and invited all his blended family members and friends. It was not unusual for there to be more than 50 in attendance. He loved dogs,with the latest being Snowflake. They shared a love for tapioca pudding and we can picture them both smacking their lips and fighting over who would get the last bite. Snowflake usually won. Tommy was a fun-loving man with many friends. He will be remembered for his generosity and support to numerous friends and family members. He will also be remembered as a loving and kind father and grandfather and will remain in our hearts for all eternity.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Patricia Phelps Sheets; daughter, Christine Coley; son, Steven Scott Sheets; ex-wife, Dawn Weiss; stepchildren, Robin McCutcheon, Susan Thomasson (Craig), Jimmy and Tommy McCutcheon; grandchildren, Bobby J. Coley (Ellen), Branden Skees, Christopher Boyd, Matthew Sheets, and Stephanie Smith, Maxwell McCutcheon, Michael Thomasson, and Graham Thomasson; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to express their utmost thanks to family and friends that checked on him and offered support. A most special thank you to his grandson, Bobby J. Coley, for this strength, courage and love for his granddad that allowed him to care for Tommy night and day.
The family will receive friends on July 29, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith & William's Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St. Norfolk on July 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. to be followed by a chapel service at the funeral home at noon. Please visit his webpage at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
