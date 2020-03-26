|
Thomas B. Yates, 78, took his wings on March 21, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1941 to the late Charlie Clarence and Agnes Sharp Yates in Norfolk, Virginia; and predeceased by his brother Dr. Charlie Yates. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School; Class of 1961. Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years; after serving in the Air Force, he attended Norfolk State University, majoring in Industrial Education. After Norfolk State, Thomas began a career as a postman for the US Postal Service and retired after thirty years of service. Thomas was a faithful member of Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of forty six years, Edna H. Yates, sons, Anthony (Hattie) Thomas (Patricia Ann), daughters; Lenise Carr, Deneice Joe; Takisha Yates- Strayhorn; sisters, Bernice Hill (Nat) Myrtle Yates, three sisers in law, one brother in law, an uncle, Rev. James B. Sharp (Laura), twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be March 27 1-4pm at Riddick Funeral Service, a private graveside service will be held on March 28. Words of Sympathy can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020