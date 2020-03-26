The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. Yates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas B. Yates Obituary
Thomas B. Yates, 78, took his wings on March 21, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1941 to the late Charlie Clarence and Agnes Sharp Yates in Norfolk, Virginia; and predeceased by his brother Dr. Charlie Yates. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School; Class of 1961. Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years; after serving in the Air Force, he attended Norfolk State University, majoring in Industrial Education. After Norfolk State, Thomas began a career as a postman for the US Postal Service and retired after thirty years of service. Thomas was a faithful member of Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of forty six years, Edna H. Yates, sons, Anthony (Hattie) Thomas (Patricia Ann), daughters; Lenise Carr, Deneice Joe; Takisha Yates- Strayhorn; sisters, Bernice Hill (Nat) Myrtle Yates, three sisers in law, one brother in law, an uncle, Rev. James B. Sharp (Laura), twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be March 27 1-4pm at Riddick Funeral Service, a private graveside service will be held on March 28. Words of Sympathy can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -