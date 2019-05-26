Thomas (Tommy) Baxter Shell, Jr., 71, a beautiful and faithful soul to all who were blessed with the opportunity to know, honor and love him, went to be in Godâ€™s eternal home on May 21, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA on September 1, 1947 to the late Thomas B. Shell, Sr. and the late Clara Crikmore Shell. He lived in Virginia Beach (Sandbridge), VA and Ft. Myers, FL, graduated from Norview High School in 1965 and attended Old Dominion University. He was married to his loving wife, Linda Brown Shell, for 22 years. Surviving him and cherishing his legacy and unselfish generosity are his wife Linda, cousin-Jerry Shell (Kay), cousin-Marie Exum (Bruce), Lindaâ€™s family - Tina Brown, Vonnie Whitworth (Tom) and Jennifer Estes (Gene), Steven Jahnke (Kim), as well as, many other extended family members. In addition, he was an inspirational role model to two very special young men whom he loved dearly, Rob Lindauer and Jeremy McClendon. He also relied heavily on the services of Jim, Lynn, Cindy, Tina, Robert, Sergio, Kristy, Jack and more who were instrumental in his success.He served as Commodore of the Landings Yacht Club in 2016-17. His Florida family of friends brought an amazing life of cruising onboard his beautiful â€œShells of the Seaâ€, a love for extraordinary sunsets along the Caloosahatchee River and dancing to hours of â€œBeach Musicâ€ with Linda by his side. Tommy served on the Sandbridge Rescue Squad for 13 years. He was co-owner of Sandbridge Realty since 1992. Business partner, Betsy Atkinson, and Sandbridge Realty staff will miss his special gifts for bringing out the best in others and lifting up those who would seek his counsel. Tommy was also one of four original partners who formed CCP Commercial Real Estate in 2013. His leadership and guidance was instrumental in growing the company to its present success. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 22 years, ending his service in Battery C, 3rd Battalion, 111th Artillery, AAA Anti-Aircraft Artillery. He was also a Generalâ€™s Aide to General Bill McCaddin of Richmond, VA and retired with the rank of Major.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Sandbridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, 305 Sandbridge Road, Va. Beach, VA 23456. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on May 29, 2019, Nimmo United Methodist Church, 2200 Princess Anne Rd., Va. Beach, VA 23456. The burial, reserved for family only, will follow in Norfolk. A Celebration of Life will take place from 4-6 pm at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019