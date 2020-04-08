|
Thomas Boone Matthews died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 89. He was widely known for his cheerful nature and endearing charm and had many life-long friendships. As patriarch of a family that spanned four generations, he guided its members with patience, encouragement, and unconditional love.
Tom grew up in Norfolk during the 1930's and 40's. He got his first job as a copy boy and then as a sportswriter for the Ledger-Dispatch while still attending Maury High School. He went on to work as a local radio and TV copywriter before launching his career as an advertising executive and owner for more than forty years.
As an advertiser, Tom created promotions and brands which were influential throughout the Tidewater region. Most notably, he directed the advertising and public relations for the election campaign of the Honorable G. William Whitehurst, who became the first Republican congressman for the Second District in thirty-eight years. He and his company, The Matthews Agency, conceived the idea, name, and original format for the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival. He also led the marketing campaign for the development of the Pembroke area's original residential and commercial complexes, including the opening of Pembroke Mall. Tom served as President of The Mutual Advertising Agency Network, a nationwide organization, and earned more than twenty local, regional, and national awards, among them the Advertising Club of Tidewater's "Man of the Year" and the Silver Medal Award from the Advertising Federation of Greater Hampton Roads. Following his many years in advertising, he transitioned into a second career in insurance sales, where clients became friends.
Tom pursued many interests and shared them with his family. He was an avid baseball fan, coached his son Dean's Little League teams, and then served as an assistant coach for his grandson Scott's team. He played tennis well into his eighties and fished for most of his life. He loved watching movies from Hollywood's Golden Age, writing political commentary, and reading the works of H.L. Mencken and Hemingway. For several decades, Tom enjoyed writing essays and stories of personal memories, family history, and sage advice which he shared with his children. Most of these writings included his praise and gratitude for his wife Patricia, upon whom he always doted.
Tom is survived by Patricia, his wife of over sixty-two years, their son Dean Matthews and his wife Lisa, their daughter Lisa Richardson and her husband Tim, three grandchildren, Scott, Logan, and Nicholas, two great-grandchildren, Ava and Allie, and his cousin, Martha White and her husband Lamar. The family are all thankful for having had Tom in their lives and for the example he set.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020