Thomas Christopher Van Avery, 18, died November 26, 2020. Thomas was born in Chesapeake to Christopher E. and Kellie M. Van Avery. Thomas was a Life Scout, loved camping, and being outdoors. He enjoyed working with robotics, playing video games, airsoft, and anything aquatic. Thomas was a gifted piano player, former lifeguard and enjoyed helping at the Pipsico Scout Reservation. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Paul F. Van Avery and a maternal grandfather, Robert Sawyer.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Chris and Kellie Van Avery of Chesapeake; brothers, Crispin and Daniel Van Avery of Chesapeake; paternal grandmother, Mary M. Van Avery; maternal grandparents, Jo Ann Sawyer and John T. Drews, Jr. (Joyce); a great aunt, Elizabeth McGrath; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 2pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with Pastor Joel Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the aquatics program at the Pipsico Scout Reservation at www.TMCFunding.com
. Express condolences to the family and watch the service online at www.altmeyerfh.com
