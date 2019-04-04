|
Thomas C. Whidbee Sr., of 2300 block of Reservoir Ave. passed away March 27, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. He was born July 23, 1929 in Perquimans County, NC to the late Jerry and Edna Whidbee Sr. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Lee Whidbee; 2 brothers Jerry Whidbee Jr. and Linwood Whidbee; sister Jessie Mae Walton; stepsister, Laurabell Walker; and step son, Troy Whitehead. He was educated in the Perquimans County Public School System. Thomas was employed and retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Thomas is survived by sons, Thomas C. Whidbee Jr. (Rita), Tremain M. Whidbee (Courtney); step daughter, Tijuana Whitehead (Kenny); 3 sisters-in-law, Louise T. Whidbee, Barbara Freeman and Brenda Freeman; 1 brother-in-law, George Freeman; grandchildren, Kenya Scutchins (Mel), Briona Walker, Thomas Whidbee III, Jayden Whidbee, Kai Whidbee, Troy Whidbee and Eden Whidbee; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A special niece, Valerie Whidbee Morris and a loving caretaker Bernetha (Bunny) Hairston.A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday April 6, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street Norfolk, VA, Elder Melvin R. Munden, Jr., Officiating. Viewing will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019