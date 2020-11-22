1/1
Thomas Costner Brock Jr.
Thomas Costner Brock, Jr., 78, passed away November 11, 2020. Thomas was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Thomas C. Brock, Sr. He was raised by his father T. C. Brock and Josephine Hubert Duval Brock Williams. Tom retired as a travel agent but was an artist at heart; he was always creating. His repertoire included painting, macramÃ©, photography and pottery, all of which can be seen throughout the homes of his beloved family members. He was a member at First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Nancy M. Brock; sons, Thomas R Brock, Donnie Walton; daughter, Margaret Brock; daughter-in-law, Christina Sanborn Brock; son, Tommy Brock; grandchildren, Holly Brock Eirten, Ariel Brock , Noah Brock, Andrew Eirten.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
