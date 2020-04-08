|
Thomas "Tommy" David Teague, Sr., 77, passed away peacefully in his home on April 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Tommy was retired from Navy Public Works Center, Norfolk, VA in 2000 after 24 years of service. He also served as Maintenance Manager for Papco Oil Co. after retirement for many years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Terry Teague, of 57 years; son, Thomas David Teague, Jr. of Moyock, NC; daughter, Lisa A. Teague (Eric Jones), of Leetonia, Ohio; grandchildren, Thomas Teague, Mark Teague, David Teague, Kayla Baron and Crystal Blumenstein; great-grandchildren, Karoline McGrath, Kelly Teague, Alex Johnson, Bailey Johnson, Oscar Teague, Cyrus Teague; and sisters, Joy Saul of Heathsville, VA, Patricia Teague of Hollywood, MD.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020